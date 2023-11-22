Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court to hear arguments on framing of charges on Nov 28

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A court here will hear on November 28 the arguments on framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a matter relating to sexual harassment allegations by six wrestlers.

In the last hearing on October 30, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted three weeks to the counsel for the parties to file their written arguments so they could be concluded in a "systematic manner." On Wednesday, Singh's advocate filed the reply, following which the judge posted the matter on November 28 for further proceedings.

Earlier, Singh had questioned the jurisdiction of the court trying the case, claiming no alleged action or consequence happened in India.

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had also charged Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, in the case. PTI MNR CK CK