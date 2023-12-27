Wrestling crisis: After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia

New Delhi: Days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Haryana Congress leaders met wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia in an apparent bid to revive the wrestlers' protest coinciding with the Ram Temple opening, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi Wednesday met wrestlers including Bajrang Punia at Virendra Akhada in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Upset with former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh camp winning WFI elections held on December 21, Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik quit the sport.

On the next day, Friday, December 22, Priyanka Gandhi met Bajrang Punia who along with Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned Padma Shri awards.

Sensing the trouble, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the 'sleeping' Sports Ministry to suspend WFI on Sunday.

However, Vadra's intention to incite the protesters came to the fore on Monday when she posted a 'false news' accusing the centre of spreading "false news" about the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister hinting that backed by Congress, the wrestlers are up in arms once again against the Modi government.