'Wrestling going on within INDIA bloc': Naqvi

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said "wrestling" is going on within the opposition alliance with competing ambitions leading to "chaos" within its ranks.

The Congress, when it was in power, used to "get hit wicket" every day and now in opposition, it is "creating a record of bowling no balls", Naqvi told reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

Taking a jibe at those criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks that the DNA of what happened under Mughal rule Babur's rule in Sambhal and Ayodhya and what is happening in present-day Bangladesh is the same, Naqvi said Adityanath has always cracked down on rioters and ensured safety and prosperity of the society.

Naqvi said the "Samajwadi Sultans and communal champions" will be knocked out in the 2027 state Assembly elections. The people will teach a lesson to them, he said.

"Those who cry on the action against musclemen and rioters can never understand this DNA," Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

Taking a potshot at the INDIA bloc, he claimed "wrestling is going on in the Opposition alliance".

Naqvi said the competing ambitions in the alliance are leading to "chaos" within its ranks.

Targeting the Congress, Naqvi said the dynasty's deception to dominate the democracy is being defeated each and every time.

Naqvi condemned the ongoing atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, saying that the system in the neighbouring country has been captured by "criminal, communal and cruel fanatics".

"The ongoing barbarism against the Hindu minorities is not the culture of Bangladesh. The safety of minorities is the responsibility of the society and the Government of Bangladesh," he asserted.

Keeping the country and the entire humanity safe by defeating communal craze through the power of social harmony is our national duty and need of the hour, he said.

"We should not allow criminal, communal, cruel stains of foreign invaders to engulf the safety, security, and prosperity of the current generation," he said.

Naqvi said, "We should destroy the tradition of communal polarisation through a mood of inclusive empowerment". PTI ASK RHL