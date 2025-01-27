Writer E Santhosh Kumar wins Federal Bank Literary Award

Kochi, Jan 27 (PTI) Well-known Malayalam writer E Santhosh Kumar received the third edition of the prestigious Federal Bank Literary Award 2024 for his novel 'Thapomayiyude Achan'.

The honour comprises a purse of Rs one lakh and a memento.

An eminent panel comprising award-winning writer Benyamin, Fathima E V and Rahul Radhakrishnan chose the book for the honour, a statement from the bank said here on Monday.

The award was given in a function held at the Kerala Literature Festival at Kozhikode on Saturday.

Josemon P David, Vice President and Regional Head - Kozhikode of Federal Bank, bestowed the writer with the honour.

"Dealing diverse themes like contemporary refugee issue made writing this novel a challenging yet rewarding journey. Every recognition the novel receives reaffirms that effort," the statement quoted Santhosh Kumar as saying. PTI LGK ADB