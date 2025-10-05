Writer E Santhosh Kumar wins Vayalar Award

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI) Well-known Malayalam writer E Santhosh Kumar won the prestigious 'Vayalar Award' for his novel 'Thapomayiyude Achan', the organisers said here on Sunday.

Instituted in memory of legendary poet-lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, the honour comprises a purse of one lakh rupees, a citation and a sculpture, they said.

It is the 49th edition of the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award instituted by Vayalar Ramavarma Trust.

A jury, comprising T D Ramakrishnan, N P Hafiz Mohamad, and Priya A S, chose the winner, eminent writer and Trust president, Perumbadavam Sreedharan told reporters here.

An established short story writer and a novelist, Santhosh Kumar was a recipient of Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

The honour would be presented in a function to be held in Nishagandi auditorium here on October 27, the death anniversary of Ramavarma, the Trust sources said. PTI LGK ADB