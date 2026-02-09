Writer Sarah Joseph calls for change of govt in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) Writer Sarah Joseph on Monday said there should be a change of government in Kerala and alleged that the LDF has a history of aligning with "any demon" to retain power.

Speaking to reporters here, Joseph said the present situation in the state and the country reflects a complete destruction of democracy.

"We can say for sure that forces which have been continuously ruling both in Kerala and at the Centre are responsible for this," she said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president and poet K Satchidanandan also opined that the LDF and UDF, who have ruled the state alternatively, are better for Kerala.

Joseph said there was an expectation that the LDF, after continuous rule, would emerge as protectors of democracy.

"But all governing classes require communal and religious powers. By befriending them, these ruling classes are destroying democratic and secular India. Surely, there is a need for a change of government," she said.

The Left has a history of aligning with "any demon" to retain power, she added.

"They allied with the Muslim League in the past to come to power. The need for such a move was justified then, but was later corrected by EMS Namboodiripad," she said.

She alleged that in their bid to retain power, political parties are aligning with religious and communal forces.

"For them, power is important, not the people, secularism or even federalism on which we want India to exist," she said.

Joseph said that even within the state, there have been no serious attempts to improve the financial situation, including through employment generation.

"Other than making roads and buildings, a development system that fulfils the basic requirements of ground-level and poor people has not been brought in. What happens here is that when elections come, parties ally with anyone, break their own ideologies and win. After winning the election, they remain in power," she said.

She said democracy within political parties is dying as questions cannot be raised internally.

"If this continues, there will be no scope for correction or hope. Not only that, sitting in the opposition is good even for the governing class," she said.

When asked whether the Left Front should undertake corrective measures, she cited the Left leaders' approach to the media.

"The approach towards the media by Left leaders is unexpected. The media is the voice of the people, even if its functioning differs. Governments should never attempt to shut the mouths of the media," she said.

"In Kerala, where it is believed that freedom of speech exists, a section of the Left has maintained an attitude towards the media, the public and even people within the party that questions should not be raised, for the past several years," she said.

Joseph said the performance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be evaluated by the party.

"It was the Left party that came to power, not Vijayan alone, claiming adherence to Left ideology. People at the grassroots, including women, Dalits, Adivasis, the poor and landless farmers, placed their hopes in the party. What these people have gained needs to be evaluated by party members," she said.

If the LDF becomes non-existent, the BJP would fill the vacuum and eventually come to power, she said and criticised the BJP and parties supporting it.

She said that as people desire change, they may look to the Congress, but it, too, must act as a protector of democracy.

"We cannot blindly expect major democratic changes if they come to power. The present situation in India is also the result of the Congress’s continuous rule at the Centre earlier, during which corruption and failures helped the BJP come to power," she said.

She said that Communist parties everywhere declined after moving towards autocracy.

Regarding the CPI(M)’s relationship with SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan, Joseph said it was not just majority appeasement but also favouring communal forces. PTI TBA TBA KH