Writers, poets from India, Bangladesh to take part in Bengali literary meet

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Writers, poets, critics and academics will deliberate on a wide range of issues at the '9th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob' (ABSU), the prestigious meet celebrating Bengali literary works in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a statement, the organisers said eminent Bengali poet Joy Goswami will inaugurate the three-day event on November 24.

An array of subjects including fiction and non-fiction, history, mythology, women's literature, translations, comics and graphic novels, humour and poetry will come up for discussion at the scheduled meet which is likely to be attended by authors, poets, directors, playwrights, actors, journalists, bureaucrats, researchers, academicians, musicians, the statement added.

Eminent Bangladeshi novelist-poet Sadat Hossain will discuss with his Bengali counterpart Amar Mitra about the direction Bangladeshi literature is heading to, while writers Anita Agnihotri, Tapan Bandyopadhyay will focus on the presence of politics in literature and state surveillance, the statement said.

Educationist Aveek Majumder will attend a discussion on the 200th birth anniversary of poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta, while eminent scholar-critic Chinmoy Guha will discuss on translations.

Director Arindam Sil will talk about how the boundaries of literature transcend beyond the pages of books.

Poet Srijato will discuss with young writer Ullas Mallick about how Bengali literature finds itself cornered because of social media while young Bangladeshi writer Hamuruddin Middya will discuss on "what a young writer faces in this world." PTI SUS MNB