Writing 'Bharatmata' with saplings: Guinness world record set in Chandrapur

Chandrapur: A Guinness world record was set in Chandrapur in Maharashtra on Saturday after 65,724 saplings were used to write 'Bharatmata' in Hindi, an official said.

The feat was achieved as part of the 3-day Tadoba Festival underway here, he said.

"The officials of the Forest Department have set the world record at first attempt by using 65,724 saplings from 26 species to write 'Bharatmata' in Hindi," Swapnil Dangrikar, Adjudicator of Guinness World Records, who was present at Rambhag during the programme, told PTI.

He handed over the certificate to state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar during a ceremony held near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Hailing the efforts of the forest department, Mungantiwar said such feats will boost the morale of the staffers.

"After these saplings grow into trees, one will still see Bharatmata written when aerial photography is done with the help of a drone," Mungantiwar said.