Wrong blood transfusion: Kerala Health dept takes action against three

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 30 (PTI) The Kerala Health Department on Saturday took action against two doctors and a staff nurse at the Government Women and Children hospital at Ponnani near here over an alleged incident of wrongful blood transfusion on a pregnant woman.

A 26-year old woman was allegedly given the wrong blood group during transfusion on Thursday.

A Health department official said action was taken against two doctors, who were working at the hospital on contract basis. A staff nurse of the hospital was suspended pending enquiry, the official said.

The alleged incident happened on September 28 evening but was immediately stopped after the patient complained of shivering.

Hospital sources told PTI that the eight-month pregnant woman with 'O' negative blood group was wrongly given B positive blood group.

The woman was immediately shifted to Thrissur medical college and her condition is said to be stable.