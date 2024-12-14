Wrong habits in society could influence police, strict action promised: Kerala CM

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said while the state police have become more people-friendly over the years, there is always a possibility of negative influences from society affecting some members of the force.

Vijayan emphasised that "strict, uncompromising action" would be taken against such individuals who deviate from their duties. He highlighted that some officers had to leave the police force or were removed as a result of such actions.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the passing-out parade of Sub-Inspectors at the Kerala Police Academy.

He urged the new entrants to perform their duties in a manner that sets an example for others.

"You need to have the mindset that the public is your boss. That is how you should serve the people," he said.

Vijayan also reminded the recruits that despite their people-friendly approach, they must remain vigilant and take uncompromising action against wrongful activities, such as "terrorist and communal acts".

Additionally, he urged the new officers to ensure the continued effectiveness of police action against cybercrimes.