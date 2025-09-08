Wrong on part of FSSAI to 'selectively promote' olive oil: Soybean processors association

Indore: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) suggestion to opt for healthy cooking oils, like olive oil, has evoked accusations of selectively promoting the expensive edible oil.

Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) objected to the social media post and accused FSSAI of selectively promoting olive oil, which, it said, is consumed only by a very small and rich class in the country.

The post was shared on the social media platform 'X' from the official account of FSSAI under its 'Eat Right India' campaign, which presents olive oil as an example of healthy cooking oil.

"The oil you choose, and how you use it, has a huge impact on your health! Avoid reusing cooking oil multiple times. Instead, opt for healthy cooking oils like olive oil in your daily meals. It's a simple change that can make a big difference," the FSSAI stated.

DN Pathak, Executive Director of SOPA, said the soybean processors' body had written a letter to FSSAI saying, "Olive oil is one of the most expensive edible oils in India, consumed only by a very small section of affluent society. The vast majority of the population cannot afford it." He said the specific mention of olive oil as an example of a healthy cooking oil by FSSAI was "an injustice" to other oils.

"India produces and consumes a wide range of edible oils- soybean, mustard, groundnut, sunflower, safflower, rice bran, among others. All of which, when used in moderation, are healthy. To single out olive oil as healthy creates a misleading impression and undermines confidence in other oils," Pathak said.

He said that since olive oil is largely imported into India, promoting it selectively over domestically produced oils creates the perception of influence by vested interests, which is inappropriate for a public regulatory authority.

SOPA has demanded that the FSSAI immediately withdraw the post related to olive oil and issue a clarification confirming that all edible oils available in the country are safe and healthy when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.