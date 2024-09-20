Wrong-side driving goes up by over 20% in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Wrong-side driving on Delhi roads has seen a 20.63 per cent spike since last year, according to data shared by the Delhi Police.

"Last year we have sent 1,24,593 notices to the people who were found violating the norms. This year a total of 1,03,283 notices were issued for the same purpose," a senior police officer said.

According to the police data, challans issued for driving against the flow of traffic rose by 29 per cent since last year.

From January 1 to August 31, this year, the Delhi Police has issued 76,849 challans. During the same period last year, 59,527 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic, according to the data.

Police said that they have also noticed a massive jump in people using mobile phones while driving.

In the eight-month period, police issued 19,422 challans for using mobile phones while driving, while 32,593 challans were issued in the same period this year.

"Last year we had sent five notices for using mobile phones while driving and 125 notices were sent this year," said the officer.

The fatalities in road accidents have increased by four per cent compared to last year's data till August 15, according to the statistics compiled by the Delhi Police.

As per the police's crime statistics, a total of 831 fatal accidents took place this year till August 15, which is an increase of 4.01 per cent from 2023, during which 799 accidents during the same period were fatal.

In 2022, as many as 793 such incidents took place till August 15.

By the end of the year in 2023 and 2022, fatal accident cases rose to 1,432 and 1,428, respectively.

However, the cases of other accidents (not fatal) have dropped by one per cent this year. Till August 15 in 2024, there were 2,596 such accidents, while 2,624 were reported in 2023.

There were 2,628 cases of simple accidents in the eight-month period in 2022.

By the end of the year, simple accident cases rose to 4,283 in 2023 and 4,132 in 2022. PTI BM BM SKY SKY