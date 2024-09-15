Wrong to assume democracy began in India on January 26, 1950: Harivansh

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday said that it is wrong to assume that democracy began in India on January 26, 1950, adding that democracy does not exist in India's neighbouring countries, which also became democratic during the same period.

He also said that during 1947-48, when China had started its political and economic journey, it made a document for the next 100 years. In India, that work started after 2014, he added.

Harivansh made the remarks at the meet 'Loktantra kee Janani hai Bharat' (India is the mother of democracy) held in Gorakhpur on the occasion of the 55th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and the 10th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

"The next year will mark the 'Amrit Kaal' of India becoming a Republic. But, when we say this, then this meaning should not be derived that democracy started in India on January 26, 1950. If it had started, then the neighbouring countries, which got democracy along with you (us), democracy does not exist there," he said.

Focussing on China, Harivansh said, "I believe that there has been a lapse on the part of a very senior visionary leader of ours. After 1947, when China in the neighbourhood in 1947-48 was starting its political, economic journey, it had made a document for 100 years. In India, that work was done after 2014. This should have been done earlier.

"In 1977-78, we were at par with China, and ahead of China in some areas. In 1960, our GDP was ahead of them. Those who were in power then, could not see China changing its pose." He also accused the then central government of not allowing the first non-Congress government formed in Kerala to continue.

Speaking on the democracies of Europe, he said, "What was Roman democracy? The democracy which you call in true meaning, was open to some aristocratic society. There was a rule of some people and families. It was not a democracy.

"In European democracy, you should remember that there were rebellions against the autocracy of the rulers. If you see India, there may be one or two instances. None of the kings were autocratic, because here, it was Veds, Puraans, Upanishads and the values of the 'rishi' traditions, which used to bind the king." Harivansh on this occasion also mentioned emperors Harsh and Chandragupt Maurya, and said there has been a tradition of sacrifice and ethics in India.

The deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha also said that 2,700 years before former US president Abraham Lincoln defined democracy, Kautilya's Arthashashtra had said that the happiness of the king lies in the happiness of his subjects.

The democratic system is also mentioned in the Atharvaveda, he said.