Wrong to give political colour to Oppn MLAs meeting govt leaders for development work: Rohit Pawar

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday said Opposition MLAs need to meet those in power for development works of their constituencies and issues relating to the state.

"It is wrong to give a political colour to these meetings," he said.

The MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahilyanagar was responding to a query about his party's first-time legislator Rohit Patil, son of late home minister R R Patil, meeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, earlier in the day.

"I also met Ajitdada (Pawar) yesterday and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well. They are in power and provide funds for development works. There should be no politics over development works but unfortunately it is happening," he said. PTI MR NP