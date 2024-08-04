Wrote to LG multiple times for recruitment of doctors: Delhi health minister

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged on Sunday that he has written multiple times to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena flagging the scarcity of doctors in government-run hospitals but no action has been taken on his letters.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG's office to the allegation.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said the recruitment of doctors and technicians falls under the LG's jurisdiction.

"I have written multiple times to him but there has been no action. I joined as health minister in March last year and wrote to him in April to fill 292 vacancies of doctors and 234 vacancies of specialists. I had suggested that since the recruitment through the UPSC is taking time, the doctors could be hired on a contractual basis," he said.

The minister said he again requested the LG on July 26 this year to recruit doctors, specialists and paramedics on a contractual basis. He said even the high court had directed the services department to hire doctors on contract but no hiring has been done. PTI SLB RC