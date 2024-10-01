WR's festival gift: 12 new services on Mumbai suburban route

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Western Railway on Tuesday announced it would add 12 new services on the Mumbai suburban corridor, besides converting ten existing services to 15-coach from 12-coach.

The new services -- six UP and six DOWN -- will be introduced from October 12 when a new suburban train time-table will come into effect, it said in a release.

The total number of its suburban services will increase to 1,406 from the existing 1,394, the WR added.

Terming it "festival gift to Mumbai," the release said four new services will be introduced between Dahanu Road and Virar as per popular demand.

With the conversion of ten suburban services into 15-coach services, the number of 15-coach services will rise to 209.

The Western Railway's suburban network is spread from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu Road in neighbouring Palghar district. More than 30 lakh commuters travel by its trains every day. PTI KK KRK