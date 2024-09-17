Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) The 'X' handle of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and senior Lok Sabha member K Sudhakaran was hacked on Tuesday, party sources said here.

The verified account, @SudhakaranINC ,was found hacked and the name and the photo of the Kannur MP have been changed, the KPCC said in a statement.

The details, including the password of the page, were changed by the hackers, it said.

Sudhakaran lodged a complaint with the state DGP seeking legal action against those who hacked his account.

He also sent a letter to the X authorities requesting to take necessary action to regain his verified account, the KPCC statement added. PTI LGK ROH