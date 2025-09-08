Congress rejects reports of V T Balram's removal as digital media cell chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala on Monday rejected media reports that former legislator V T Balram has been removed as the chairman of the KPCC's digital media cell in view of the recent "bidis and Bihar" post on its social media handle.

KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph said such social media posts are prepared and published on the X platform by a group of professionals, who are party supporters, as part of the digital media cell.

He termed as "unfortunate" a section of the media misinterpreting this and propagating that it was VT Balram who made such a post.

He accused CPI (M) leaders, including ministers, and some media outlets of "misusing" this situation to tarnish Balram's image.

"VT Balram has not resigned, nor has the party taken any action against him in the wake of the controversial X post," Joseph said in a statement.

He said Balram, who is also serving as the KPCC Vice President, is still holding the additional responsibility of being the digital media cell chairman.

However, considering his opinion, the leadership is mulling reorganising the social media wing in the context of the upcoming panchayat and assembly elections, Joseph further said.

The KPCC, therefore, rejects with contempt the "malicious" moves by the CPI(M) and a group of media "hired" by them to constantly attack popular leaders of the Congress, the KPCC Chief charged.

Earlier on Saturday, Joseph had admitted that there was a "mistake" and "lack of caution" while posting the "bidis and Bihar" jibe on the social media handle of the party's state unit, a day after it was deleted following a political backlash.

Joseph said the 'X' post was deleted, and an apology was tendered by the social media team as directed by the state leadership of the party.

The Kerala state unit of the Congress, in a recent post on X, allegedly drew parallels between Bihar and Bidi (a tobacco product) in the wake of the recent GST reforms, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Joseph had also said the matter was taken up with Balram, who is in charge of KPCC's digital media cell.

Several North Indian leaders criticised Congress for the now-deleted X post.