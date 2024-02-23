XLRI Jamshedpur, Delhi NCR campuses record 100 per cent job placements

Jamshedpur, Feb 23 (PTI) XLRI-School of Management, with campuses in Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR, has announced 100% placements for the graduating batch of 2022-24 across its two-year PGDM (BM) and two-year PGDM (HRM) programmes, the institute said on Friday.

All 503 students of the batch received job offers in the final recruitment process that concluded recently. The highest domestic offer of Rs 75 lakh per annum came from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, while the median salary offered to the batch stood at Rs 28 lakh per annum, the leading B-school said in a statement.

The average salary offered to the batch stood at Rs 29.89 lakh per annum.

A total of 154 recruiting entities participated, extending 519 domestic and one international offer. Furthermore, 33.39 per cent of the students received pre-placement offers, the institute said.

Regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, HCL, HUL, Ola, PwC, Reliance, and Tata Steel made the highest number of offers among others. Candidates from both the Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses were part of this comprehensive placement endeavour, according to the institute.

Congratulating the students on their remarkable achievement, XLRI director Father S George said, "We take immense pride in nurturing students poised to assume significant leadership roles within India's corporate landscape as conscientious leaders. It brings us immense joy to declare that, against the backdrop of challenging market dynamics, XLRI has accomplished 100 per cent placement with resounding success." PTI BS MNB