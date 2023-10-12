XLRI ties up with TSF for Post Graduate Certification Course on CSR

Jamshedpur, Oct 12 (PTI) Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) on Thursday inked an MoU to establish and develop an online post-graduate certificate programme on the social-impact sector, a company said in a statement.

Advertisment

The MoU was signed by Fr S George, Director, XLRI, and Sourav Roy, Chief Executive Officer, TSF.

As part of this, both entities will jointly develop and deliver a one-year, globally competitive, academically rigorous, and institutionally recognized online post-graduate certificate programme.

Both XLRI and TSF shall jointly develop and execute relevant content and processes to enable the successful delivery of the programme, the statement said.

Advertisment

The XLRI director said, "XLRI always believes in taking steps for the greater good. Through this programme, we will create synergies between TSF's expertise in leveraging CSR for social good, and XLRI's academic prowess to create empathetic social impact leaders of tomorrow for India and the world".

The CEO of TSF said, "The PGCCSR course is a unique effort in that it accentuates our intention to create a platform for imbibing wisdom from communities; those arising out of life experiences and not limited to classrooms... We also value this collaboration with XLRI and thereby co-create a clear path of societally responsible leadership to emerge organically.

The programme is approved by AICTE. PTI BS RG