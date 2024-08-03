XLRI to prepare Zonal Master Plan of Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary

Jamshedpur, Aug 3 (PTI) XLRI-Xavier School of Management will prepare a zonal master plan (ZMP) for the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand, an official said.

An MoU was signed by the Jharkhand government's Forest department with XLRI for the ZMP to be prepared by XLRI.

Deputy Chief of Conservator and Field Director (elephant Project) Saba Alam Ansari and Prof Raghu Ram Tata of XLRI signed the MoU in the presence of S R Natesh, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and XLRI Director Fr S George at a function held here on Friday evening.

The ESZ of Dalma wildlife sanctuary covers an area of 522.98 square kilometres, comprising 136 villages in Patamda, Jamhshedpur and Golmuri blocks of East Singhbhum district and Chandil and Nimdih blocks of Saraikela-Kharsawan district.

As per the MoU, XLRI will prepare a futuristic zonal master plan that will strive to strike a balance between the ecological security of Dalma wildlife sanctuary, and the economic and social well-being aspirations of the local stakeholders that will lead to sustainable development in the region, said Natesh.

XLRI will prepare the zonal master plan through a highly inclusive, consultative, consensus-building process involving a wide range of stakeholder interactions with gram sabhas, villagers, stakeholders.

He said XLRI will deploy household and village surveys, remote sensing and GIS (Geographic Information System) and advanced data analytics in preparing the ZMP.

The project will be developed in three phases at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh.