Xu Wei takes over as new Chinese Consul General in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) Xu Wei has assumed office as the new Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, an official statement said.

He succeeds Zha Liyou.

Xu Wei arrived in the city on June 1, and was warmly greeted by officials of the Consulate General and representatives of the Indian-Chinese community, it said.

“The Consulate General will actively promote friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and India, deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and contribute to the sound and steady development of China-India relationship,” the statement said.

Xu Wei is the sixth Chinese Consul General in Kolkata. PTI DC RBT