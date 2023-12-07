Mathura (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Miffed at being slapped by her mother, a 13-year-old schoolgirl allegedly jumped before a moving train and killed herself, police on Thursday said.

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said, "the mother of the 13-year-old girl slapped her when she declined to go to school on Tuesday. Angered by it, the girl went to Alwar-Mathura railway track and jumped before a moving train." Police handed over the girl's body to the family on Wednesday after a post mortem. She was in class 9. PTI COR CDN. VN VN