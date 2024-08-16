Y B Khurania appointed as Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Y B Khurania as the Director General of Police (DGP), an official notification said.

Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, will replace A K Sarangi.

He had recently returned to Odisha from a central deputation. Khurania earlier held several important posts in the state, including the SP of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts.

He had also served as the commissioner of police, Commissionerate of Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack). PTI AAM RBT