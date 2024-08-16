Y B Khurania assumes charge as Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Friday took charge as Odisha DGP, hours after a home department notification.

Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, succeeds his batchmate A K Sarangi, who had held the DGP position since December 2023.

Upon his arrival at the state police headquarters in Cuttack, Khurania was accorded a guard of honor and introduced to senior police officers.

Outgoing DGP Sarangi formally handed over charge to Khurania in a simple ceremony attended by senior IPS officers.

Khurania said, "My priority is to provide better services to people of Odisha." He highlighted the need for police personnel to maintain courteous behaviour with visitors, as urged by the Chief Minister.

Khurania outlined his priorities, including maintaining law and order, improving crime investigation and control, and adopting scientific methods to enhance the quality of investigations. He also noted the rising trend of cybercrimes and pledged to implement measures to address these challenges effectively.

Khurania returned to Odisha from a central deputation as the Special DG in the Border Security Force.

He has previously served in various key positions in the state, including SP in Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj, and Ganjam districts, commissioner of police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, and additional DGP (Provisioning) in Odisha. His past roles also include DIG of southern and northern ranges and director of BPSPA-cum-IG Training.