Y Khemchand Singh elected Manipur BJP legislature party leader

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Y Khemchand Singh was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of a popular government in the northeastern state with him as its head.

A meeting of legislators of all constituents of the National Democratic Alliance will be held later on Tuesday night, where Singh's name is expected to be endorsed as the NDA legislature party leader.

Sources said Singh was elected to the post at a meeting of the Manipur BJP legislature party. Apart from BJP MLAs, the meeting was also attended by the party's central observer Tarun Chugh and its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, among others.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, 2025. The 60-member Assembly was put on suspended animation after President's rule was imposed.

Currently, there are 37 BJP MLAs in Manipur. Initially, 32 BJP candidates had won the 2022 assembly elections. The JD(U) had won six seats, and five of its MLAs later defected to the BJP.

Among others, six are from the National People's Party, five from the Naga People's Front, five from the Congress, two from the Kuki People's Alliance, one from Janata Dal (United) and three Independents.

One seat is vacant following the death of a sitting MLA.