Y S Sharmila appointed new Congress president of Andhra Pradesh unit

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Y S Sharmila, the daughter of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, as the new president of the Andhra Pradesh state unit.

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had joined the Congress on January 4 in Delhi in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress president has appointed Y S Sharmila Reddy as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official announcement by the party said.

"Congress president has also appointed Shri Gidugu Rudra Raju, the outgoing PCC president as special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. The party appreciates the contributions of Gidugu Rudra Raju, in his role as PCC president," the Congress said.

Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana Party, had also announced the merger of her party with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Lauding the Congress, she said it is the largest and "most secular" party in the country as it unwaveringly serves all communities and unites all sections of people.

"Today, I am very happy to be merging the YSR Telangana party into the Congress Party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards. That YSR Telangana party is not going to be separate any more from the Congress party gives me great delight," she had said after joining the Congress.