Y S Sharmila demands Union Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over alleged 'insult' to Ambedkar

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila on Thursday called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation, accusing him of "insulting" BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

A massive row erupted on Tuesday night after the Congress party allegedly shared a clip of Shah's speech about Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

"Shah should immediately apologise for insulting Ambedkar and resign as a minister," Sharmila said in a press release, adding that Shah’s alleged remarks had hurt the sentiments of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities.

According to the APCC president, Shah’s alleged insult of Ambedkar is part of the Sangh Parivar’s (RSS) “conspiracy” to rescind the Constitution and implement Manusmriti, an ancient Hindu law code.

Claiming that the BJP “believes” in Manusmriti, Sharmila alleged that the party consistently attacks the Constitution and mocks its architect.

"It has been proved again that the BJP has no respect for our Constitution and our national flag," she added. PTI STH SSK ROH