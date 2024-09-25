Y S Sharmila demands white paper from AP govt on pre-poll promises

Vijayawada, Sep 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila on Wednesday demanded a white paper from the TDP-led government in the state on the status of its 'Super Six' promises made in the run-up to the 2024 polls.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

“People voted for you (govt) hoping that you'll do good. This is not a good government, but one that drowns (people). When will you implement Super Six? Release a white paper on it,” demanded Sharmila as part of a ‘thali bajao’ (noisy) protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

Taking on the state government, the opposition leader sought to know from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in what way is the dispensation good.

Claiming that three lakh government posts are lying vacant, the Congress leader alleged that the present government has no plans to address the unemployment issue. She also said that several other poll promises are yet to be fulfilled.

She also questioned the CM for limiting flood relief to only four lakh people.

The Congress leader lambasted the government for failing to present the budget even after 100 days of forming the government.