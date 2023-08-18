Y S Sharmila undertakes fast after being prevented from visiting T'gana CM's Assembly segment

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila undertook a day-long fast at her residence here on Friday in protest against the police preventing her from proceeding on a visit to Gajwel, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Advertisment

She wanted to visit Gajwel in Siddipet district to study the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the BRS government's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

Sharmila performed 'aarti' to the police personnel who stopped her at her residence at Lotus Pond before starting her fast.

Sharmila said her party has received a letter on the implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' in Gajwel which urged the party to fight on behalf of people.

She and other party leaders sought to visit Gajwel to know the people's problem as 'Dalit Bandhu' is not being implemented properly, a YSRTP release quoted Sharmila as saying.

Sharmila, daughter of late Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, asked whether it is justified to put her under "house arrest." Police said she was prevented from going ahead with the visit in view of information that there could be law and order issues with some people opposing her visit. PTI SJR SJR SS