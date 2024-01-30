Y S Sharmila writes to PM on unfulfilled bifurcation commitments to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila on Tuesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to fulfill a slew of unresolved promises made to the state while bifurcating united Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila listed eight unfulfilled promises outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act such as the Special Category Status, declaring Polavaram Project as a national irrigation project, building a new capital city and others.

“Today, the state stands at a crossroads of confusion, chaos and hopelessness, feeling disheartened, a painful situation that we request you to empathise,” she stated in the letter.

According to the APCC president, 10 years have passed by since the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh but none of these promises have been met till date.

Pointing out that the people of AP continue to feel cheated due to the apathy of governments that failed to deliver the promises, she said the honesty quotient of the Centre will also come into question.

Considering this situation, Sharmila appealed to Modi on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh to include these points in the President’s speech on the first day of the Parliament Budget session on January 31.

She also urged the PM to reconsider the government’s decision to privatise Vizag steel plant. PTI STH ROH