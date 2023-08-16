Y20 summit to be held in Varanasi between Aug 17-20

Varanasi (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Over 100 delegates from G20 countries, other guest countries and international organisations will participate in the Y20 summit to be held here between Aug 17-20, officials said on Wednesday.

The summit is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with discussions scheduled on identified themes.

Five themes identified for the summit include -- Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director of Youth and Sports, Government of India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will be attending the meet.

Singh said that the summit will bring together youth experts, decision-makers and youth representatives from G20 countries to negotiate, finalise and sign the Y20 communique drafted based on the conclusions of the discussions held in the past few months. PTI COR ABN SKY