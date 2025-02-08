Yaba tablets valued at Rs 7 crore seized, 3 held in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) Banned Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 7 crore, were seized on Saturday in Assam's Sribhumi district in two separate operations and three persons were arrested in these connections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The police, during an operation, seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and arrested one person in Puwamara area of the district, while in another operation, 5,800 tablets were recovered and two were apprehended in Longai area.

"Dear Drug Peddlers, On behalf of @sribhumipolice, sorry to break your wild party plans as we got Rs 7cr of your drugs seized early morning! 50,000 YABA tablets in Puwamara, 1 arrested, 5,800 YABA tablets in Longai, 2 arrested We will always keep spoiling your party plans," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India. PTI DG BDC