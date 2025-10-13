Yaba tablets worth Rs 16 crore seized in Tripura's Sepahijala

Agartala, Oct 13 (PTI) The BSF, in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), seized yaba tablets worth Rs 16 crore from Tripura's Sepahijala district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Monday.

Based on specific inputs regarding the stocking of yaba tablets in the residence of Lipiyara Khatun (33), wife of Amal Hussain, resident of Madhya Boxanagar under Kalamchoura police station, a special joint operation was planned by the BSF.

"The joint operation was conducted by BSF troops along with NCB Agartala on Sunday night, which led to the recovery of 16 packets wrapped with brown tape, suspected to contain yaba tablets", it said.

"The packets were found buried inside the kitchen area. Upon opening, the packets were found to contain approximately 16 kg of yaba tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 16 crore", the statement said.

Yaba, which is Thai for "crazy medicine," is a highly addictive and potent illegal drug. Its key components are methamphetamine, a powerful and dangerous stimulant that affects the central nervous system and caffeine.

The house owner, Lipiyara Khatun, was detained for further questioning and legal action and handed over to NCB for legal action, the statement added. PTI PS RG