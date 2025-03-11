Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 cr seized, 1 arrested: Assam CM

Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 crore have been seized and a person has been arrested in this connection in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of 98,000 tablets, along with Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, were seized during the operation in Lakhipur police station area on Monday night, he said.

"Massive drug bust in Assam: 98,000 Yaba tablets seized worth Rs 30 crore! Thanks to credible intelligence, @cacharpolice launched an anti-narcotics operation in Chandrapur Part II, Kakmara, under Lakhipur police station, resulting in the arrest of a suspect with 98,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 30 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash. Kudos to @assampolice for their tireless efforts towards a #DrugFreeAssam," Sarma posted on X.

Yaba, also called 'crazy medicine', is illegal in the country as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. PTI DG DG ACD