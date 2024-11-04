Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.75 crore seized, one held in Tripura: CM

Agartala, Nov 4 (PTI) Tripura Police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.75 crore and detained a person in North Tripura district, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Advertisment

The CM said Tripura Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Panisagar Naka (checkpoint) and seized 150,000 yaba tablets.

"Kudos to Tripura Police! Police personnel intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring state at Panisagar Naka (checkpoint) and seized 150,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 3.75 crore. One person detained & a case registered under NDPS Act. Great job, Panisagar police. Keeping our communities safe from the scourge of drugs!", Saha posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Panisagar), Soumya Debbarma told PTI that during the checking of vehicles at Panisagar on Sunday police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.75 crore from a vehicle coming from Assam.

Advertisment

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for carrying contraband items (yaba tablets) and a specific case has been registered, the SDPO said, adding an investigation is on to know the source of the tablets which are being used as drug substance.

Yaba is a party drug and an addictive stimulant. PTI PS RG