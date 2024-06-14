Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) Narcotic drugs valued at Rs six crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Three people were arrested in arrested in this connection.

"Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice carried a special operation in an inter-state border area and apprehended 3 people who were in possession of 21,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6cr", Sarma posted on X.

The consignment was brought from a neighbouring state, he said.

Earlier, 2,20,000 Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 66 crore were seized on Wednesday from Karimganj district. The police also recovered 36,000 tablets from Karbi Anglong district the same day.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Assam Police for its efforts in making the state drug-free. PTI DG NN