Yadav calls for automatic number plate recognition, staggered office timings to tackle pollution

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday called for strict action against polluting vehicles in the national capital, including installation of automatic number plate recognition systems at the border entry points and exploration of staggered office timings to reduce peak-hour congestion, officials said.

The minister also stressed the need for smart traffic management, particularly at the 62 identified congestion hotspots, to ensure smoother traffic flow, they said.

The minister was chairing a meeting to undertake a detailed review of the action plans of the Delhi government to tackle air pollution in the NCR cities.

The meeting was part of a regular annual review mechanism to assess progress and strengthen implementation of identified measures.

“Air pollution in NCR is driven by both anthropogenic activities and meteorological factors,” Yadav said, and emphasised that long-term policy interventions, rather than quick fixes, are essential.

He stressed strict action against the polluting vehicles, including a special registration drive, installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems at the border entry points, and exploration of staggered office timings to reduce peak-hour congestion.

“Measures such as incentivisation of electric vehicles, accelerated expansion of charging infrastructure, congestion charges, smart parking management and a uniform vehicle registration policy for NCR were discussed. Yadav underscored that behavioural change and public participation are critical for the success of these measures,” an official statement said.

On vehicular pollution, the minister highlighted the need for smart traffic management, particularly at the 62 identified congestion hotspots, to ensure smoother traffic flow.

“Reviewing industrial pollution, it was noted that 227 out of 240 industrial estates in NCR have already shifted to PNG. However, unplanned development and subsequent regularisation of industries outside the designated estates remain a concern. Yadav directed that strict action be taken against illegally operating and non-conforming units, including sealing where required.

“The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued notices to 88 units that have not installed online continuous emission monitoring systems (OCEMS), with closure action to commence from January 23,” the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed management of construction and demolition waste, with emphasis on designating waste sites, stopping demolition activities during peak pollution periods, and partnering recycler associations for scientific disposal (of waste). PTI GJS ARI