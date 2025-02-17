Yadav emphasises on urban bodies in MP becoming financially self-reliant

Indore, Feb 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday stressed that urban bodies must become financially self-reliant and said that if their revenue increases, the government's public welfare programmes can be implemented better.

Addressing a meeting of the state unit of the All India Council of Mayors here through video conference, Yadav said urban bodies play an important role in strengthening democracy, and the state government will take every possible step for development based on suggestions of the mayors.

"We will be happy when urban bodies stand on their feet (financially) and run on their systems," he said, adding that urban bodies will have to find new sources of income to increase their revenue.

The chief minister said if urban bodies become financially self-reliant through revenue increase, the government's public welfare schemes can be implemented better.

He also praised the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for raising Rs 244 crore to construct a solar power plant by introducing green bonds as a public issue, urging other urban bodies to adopt this step as a model.

Yadav said the number of seats is likely to increase in the upcoming delimitation of the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, and the process will also affect the urban bodies.

State Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said mayors will have to take "bold steps" to make urban bodies financially self-reliant.

He asked mayors to present the details of income and expenditure of their urban bodies in a transparent manner to the citizens.

He said full recovery of dues should be done by imposing appropriate taxes on the public.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, the president of the state unit of the All India Council of Mayors, said 13 mayors of 16 urban bodies of the state attended the one-day meeting.

Bhargava said issues of making urban bodies economically strong, increasing the powers of the elected public representatives of the urban bodies and their better coordination with the state government were discussed in detail in the meeting.