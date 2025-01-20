Yadav family gathers for 'shanti yagya' of Rajpal Singh Yadav at ancestral village Saifai

Etawah (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The Yadav family on Monday gathered at their ancestral village in Saifai here in Uttar Pradesh for a 'shanti yagya' of Rajpal Singh Yadav, the younger brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died earlier in the month.

Thousands of people, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, BJP leader and vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Aparna Yadav were among those present for the occasion.

Rajpal Singh Yadav died on January 9 at Medanta Hospital after a prolonged illness. The 'shanti yagya' was conducted as per tradition with Vedic rituals.

The gathering also included Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder brother Abhayram Singh, younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav, Budaun MP Ankur Yadav, Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav and Karhal MLA Tej Pratap Singh.

Rajpal Singh Yadav’s son Abhishek Yadav, who is the chairman of the Etawah district panchayat, performed the rituals alongside other family members. BJP's Aparna Yadav, who is the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, also participated in the 'yagya' and offered prayers.

Thousands of SP leaders, workers and residents from neighbouring areas gathered to pay tributes and offer prayers.