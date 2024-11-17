Yadav Mahasabha pays homage to fallen soldiers on eve of Rezang La Martyrs' Day

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) On the eve of Rezang La Martyrs' Day, the All India Yadav Mahasabha (AIYM) on Sunday paid rich tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 India-China war at the Jantar Mantar here.

Rezang La Martyrs' Day is celebrated every year to honour the soldiers who were martyred at the Battle of Rezang La in Ladakh during the India-China war on November 18, 1962.

According to a statement issued by the Yadav Mahasabha, a host of dignitaries from across Delhi-NCR, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, retired military officers and social workers, paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the Jantar Mantar.

Addressing the gathering, Sachdeva recalled the historic battle in which the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment valiantly fought against approximately 1,200 Chinese troops under the leadership of Colonel Shaitan Singh.

Yadav Mahasabha's executive president Jagdish Yadav emphasised the community's contributions to agriculture, education, social development and military service, urging the youth to continue the legacy, the statement said.

AIYM's Delhi unit vice-president Thaan Singh Yadav said the day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the martyrs, which act as a source of inspiration for the younger generation, as per the statement.

AIYM general secretary Hemant Yadav said, "This event is not just limited to paying homage, but also serves to convey the significance of valour, sacrifice and patriotism to the society." PTI SHB ARI