Yadav pays tribute to late MP BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja

Indore, May 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit spokesperson Narendra Saluja at his residence in Indore on Friday.

The 52-year-old leader died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Yadav visited Saluja's house in Ranibagh, paid tribute to him and consoled his bereaved family members.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, "Saluja did politics of principles. He worked for the BJP with complete devotion. His death has shocked us." Saluja is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Saluja started his political career with Congress but switched sides to the BJP in 2022 when the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was crossing Madhya Pradesh.