'Yagya' held ahead of 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh, hundreds take pledge to keep Ganga clean

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A grand 'yagya' was conducted by the Namami Gange team on the banks of the Sangam here on Sunday, the eve of Maha Kumbh.

The event took place on National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The grand worship saw a participation of more than 200 Ganga Sevadoots and thousands others.

The participants took a pledge to uphold the purity and continuity of the Ganga. A tribute to the youth of the India was also given during an address by the speakers and their role in the Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan lauded.

The worshippers said that the conservation of the Ganga was not merely an environmental concern but also a "profound cultural and spiritual responsibility." The Namami Gange team distributed jute bags to promote the message of a plastic-free Maha Kumbh.

Ganga Sevadoots intensified the cleanliness drive through regular ghat cleaning, awareness rallies, and community labour efforts.