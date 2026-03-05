'Yagya' held in UP's Sambhal for Israel's victory in West Asia conflict

Sambhal (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A 'yagya' (a sacred Hindu Vedic ritual involving offerings to a consecrated fire) was held in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Thursday for Israel's victory in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Kailash Chandra Gupta, district president of the Sanatan Seva Sangh told reporters, "Today, a 'yagya' was performed for the total eradication of terrorism, the establishment of peace in the world, and for the long life of Israel's Prime Minister, Netanyahu." He also said that through the 'yagya', they want to convey the message that peace should be established in the world, and Israel should be victorious.

Manish Sharma, an official of the Sanatan Seva Sangh, said the 'yagya' was performed for world peace, because India's tradition has been that of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah'. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK