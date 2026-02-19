Yak dance, ethnic fashion show to headline ‘Festival of Arunachal’ in Delhi

New Delhi Feb 19 (PTI) The vibrant cultural heritage and tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh will be showcased here in the national capital at the "Festival of Arunachal", starting February 21.

Scheduled to take place at Dilli Haat, the two-day festival aims to present the rich traditions of India’s northeastern frontier through indigenous arts, crafts, cuisine and tourism experiences, the department of tourism of Arunachal Pradesh government announced on Thursday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona will be among the chief guests for the occasion.

"The festival will feature a grand cultural showcase comprising curated performances, folk music presentations and an ethnic fashion show celebrating the traditional attire of Arunachal’s diverse tribal communities," the organisers said in a statement. One of the key highlights of the festival will be the traditional Yak Dance, symbolising the high-altitude Himalayan culture of the state and reflecting the close relationship between local communities and their natural environment.

The event will also bring together artisans, cultural troupes, performers, influencers and dignitaries on a single platform, offering visitors an immersive engagement with the state’s living heritage.

It will feature participants from various districts of the state showcasing traditional handlooms and indigenous textiles, bamboo and cane handicrafts, tribal jewellery and artefacts, organic produce and local products, as well as authentic Arunachali cuisine prepared using region-specific herbs and ingredients.

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as the “Land of the Rising Sun”, is home to more than 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, contributing to its diverse cultural identity.

The festival with free entry for the public will come to a close on February 22.