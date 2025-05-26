Yakshadhruva Patla Dashama Sambhrama 2025 to be held in Mangaluru on June 1

Mangaluru, May 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate the one-day Yakshadhruva Patla Dashama Sambhrama 2025 and National Art Convention to be held in Mangaluru on June 1.

Organised by Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust (YPFT), the day-long event, scheduled from 9.30 am to 11 pm, will include art exhibitions and cultural performances.

Achievers in various fields will be honoured at the event, according to Satish Shetty from YPFT, who addressed a press conference here on Monday.

Under the coordination of M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva's Education Foundation, the event will showcase eight Indian classical art forms along with Yakshagana and traditional art photography exhibition.

At 1 pm, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Math, will be felicitated. Cricketer Rohit Sharma is expected to attend as the special guest. The valedictory ceremony at 5.30 pm will feature Sri Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyoor Math.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is slated to attend, added Shetty.

As part of the celebrations, the Yakshadhruva Kala Gourava 2025 awards will be conferred on 16 senior achievers across various artistic fields, each carrying a cash award of Rs 20,000. The Yakshadhruva Patla Award 2025 will be presented to veteran Yakshagana Bhagavatha and scholar Kuriya Ganapathi Shastri, according to Shetty.

The Yakshadhruva Mathuposaka Award 2025 will be conferred on Harish Shetty and Chandrika Shetty, the couple representing the Global Federation of Bunt Associations.

Eight teams of young artists from both Thenku and Badagu styles will take part in the Yakshagana competition being held as part of the convention. PTI CORR JR ROH