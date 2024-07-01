Yakshagana artists from Mangaluru embark on US tour

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 1 (PTI) A team of talented Yakshaghana artists from Dakshina Kannada district is all set to take the popular traditional art form to the US.

Organised by the Yakshadruva Patla Foundation Trust USA, this cultural exchange aims to showcase the rich heritage of Yakshagana.

Addressing a press conference here, Aravinda Upadhyay, president of the USA unit of Yakshadruva Patla Foundation Trust, expressed his gratitude to Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math for the recognition by the US government.

The team, led by prominent figures like Sridhara Alva, Mahabala Shetty, and Uli Yogendra Bhat, has scheduled performances in major cities across 20 states in the US.

Background artists Patla Satish Shetty, Padmanabha Upadhyay, and Chaitanya Krishna Padyana will join the nine-member troupe on an art tour spanning approximately 75 days.

Cooperation from Puttige Matha, Kannada group members, Yakshagana Sangh, temples, and other organisations will enhance the success of their mythological storytelling performances.

Additionally, the team plans to conduct short training camp demonstrations at select locations.

Highlighting the significance of their participation, Prof. M L Samaga stated, “Our Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation team is honoured to present a programme at the Balu Vijrimbanya Akka Sammelan, a biennial event in America. Audiences in cities such as San Jose, Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and many others will experience the magic of Yakshagana.” Previously, in June and July 2023, under the leadership of Vasudeva Aital Panambur, the coordinator of Yakshadhruva Yaksha Education, the team successfully introduced Yakshagana to foreigners, Indians, and university students through captivating programmes. PTI COR AMP AMP ROH