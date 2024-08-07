Yamuna Bridge needs urgent repair: Himachal minister tells Uttarakhand CM

Shimla, August 7 (PTI) The Yamuna Bridge, which provides vital connectivity between Himachal Pradesh (HP) and Uttarakhand, requires immediate refurbishing as there seems to be signs of fissures, HP minister Vikramaditya Singh told Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Singh, who met Dhami in Dehradun, discussed ways to resolve the pressing issue of shifting barriers near the Yamuna Bridge in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district of the state and a traffic diversion plan necessary for its repair and rehabilitation, a statement issued here said.

Singh told Dhami that the Yamuna Bridge, which provides vital connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, requires immediate refurbishing as there seem to be heavy vibrations during vehicle movements.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had approved the Bridge's rehabilitation on December 22, 2020. Subsequently, the Himachal PWD awarded the rehabilitation work on September 18, 2021, with a budget allocation of Rs 1.44 crore.

However, the work has been delayed as the Bridge requires a closure for at least two months for the replacement of bearings.

Singh said a comprehensive traffic diversion plan is needed to ensure smooth movement of passengers and goods during this period to facilitate the repair work. This plan requires immediate coordination between the two states so that the traffic diversion strategy can be finalised at the earliest.

He also urged Dhami to expedite the construction of the Naitwar (Uttarakhand) to Pujarli (HP) road which was crucial for connecting remote areas during winter and monsoon seasons.

He said the Dodra Kawar residents face isolation and lack of connectivity due to harsh winters and adverse weather conditions. He requested to expedite the pending process of the construction of this route as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted road connectivity during winters.

Later, the PWD minister telephonically connected Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Dhami and discussions were held in regard to the recent calamities and the unique challenges faced by both the hilly states.

They agreed to collectively present these issues to the Union government, highlighting the need for special attention to disaster-prone and weather-affected regions like Himachal and Uttrakhand, the statement added.