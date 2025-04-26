Yamuna cleanliness awareness campaign to be launched in Delhi schools

New Delhi, Apr 26 ( PTI) The Delhi government has decided to launch the "Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan" across schools in the national capital with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saying it was aimed at increasing sensitivity towards the need to revive the holy river.

According to officials, the main objective of this campaign is to increase sensitivity among children about the importance of the Yamuna River and to connect them with the broader cleanliness movement.

"The Yamuna River cleaning is an issue which is very close to our hearts. Through this school, we aim to send a message to children that the Yamuna issue matters to us. With everyone's support, we must speed up the cleaning process of the river," the chief minister said.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma had written to Education Minister Ashish Sood requesting that the campaign be implemented in all government, government-aided and private schools across Delhi.

"The Yamuna is not just a river but the lifeline of Delhi. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Mission), through 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' we are connecting children with the cause of cleanliness and environmental conservation," Verma said.

"If we educate our children today about the importance of rivers and the environment, they will grow into aware citizens tomorrow, playing a vital role in building a clean and green India. Delhi's future is incomplete without a clean Yamuna", Verma added.

Under the "Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan, essay writing competitions, drawing and painting competitions, awareness walks and cultural programmes will be organised, a statement said.

The Delhi Jal Board will collaborate with the Directorate of Education to provide schools with necessary educational materials, awareness kits and other resources to support this initiative. PTI SSM HIG HIG