Yamuna continues to be severely polluted due to AAP govt's gross negligence: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The BJP on Friday slammed the AAP-led Delhi government over toxic foam in the Yamuna and alleged that the river continues to remain “severely polluted” due to its "gross negligence" and "total disregard" towards public health.

The BJP's reaction came after the river was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth with experts saying this poses health hazards for people especially as the festive season approaches.

Multiple videos circulating on social media show vast sections of the river frothing, resembling clouds over the water, which gradually dissipated later in the day.

“Despite earlier promises made by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to clean Yamuna, the river remains severely polluted. Toxic foam continues to accumulate and the unchecked presence of harmful pollutants is wreaking havoc on Delhi’s water resources and public health,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement.

The “rising pollution” demonstrates the AAP government’s “complete lack of commitment” to protecting water resources and also its inability to regulate industrial waste disposal “effectively”, he charged.

The BJP leader said the presence of pollutants in the river poses “long-term environmental hazards”, including serious health risks for both humans and aquatic life.

The AAP government’s failure to check these pollutants reveals a "total disregard" for public health, leaving Delhi’s environment and future generations in jeopardy, he added.

Chugh said an Immediate and decisive action is required to address the issue but expressed doubts if such action would be taken under the current “incompetent AAP leadership”.

“The BJP remains committed to ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for Delhi’s citizens – something the AAP government has clearly failed to deliver,” he added. PTI PK PK KVK KVK